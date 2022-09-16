At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - When you’re trying to find your way out of the At’l Do Farms Corn Maize this season, you may be surprised to see it’s not corn at all.

“We chose to not plant corn for the maze for the first year,” manager of At’l Do Farms, Savannah Lewis, said. “We decided to plant a multi-species cover crop because it requires less water. Corn is actually very water intensive as a crop.”

The multi-species cover crop is exactly what it sounds like, a variety of crops. It’s mainly sorghum sudan grass, but there’s also pearl millet, german millet, okra, and radishes. This crop will actually help the soil.

“Although the corn has always been a part of the brand, I think it’s really time to move forward and really farm more sustainably for our area,” Eric Simpson with At’l Do Farms said.

Even with this crop, Lewis was anxious because in August, it was very short.

“With this rain we got recently, it just shot up, and now it’s taller than the corn ever was,” Lewis said.

Lewis says not to worry, you can still enjoy some corn while you make your way through the maze.

“The kind of corn that we grew in the corn maze isn’t for human consumption, it’s more for like cattle,” Lewis said. “So, the corn that we get is still gonna be there, the roasted corn, the kettle corn, it’s still all happening.”

Also, returning this year are the sunflowers, but if you want to enjoy those, you may want to stop by within the next two weeks.

“They all decided to bloom early. So, the fields are beautiful, there’s sunflowers as far as the eye can see, but that does mean that if people want to come out and take their photos or make a bouquet, they do have to do it in September,” Lewis said.

Simpson says those who come for the pumpkins will be pleased this year. He says you can find a larger variety in the pumpkin patch, with white, pink, and of course the large orange pumpkins.

“We’ve got probably, I’d say about 12 acres in the back of those pumpkins,” Simpson said.

Simpson says this year’s design is Prairie Dog Pete, to remember Lubbock’s history.

The horseback rides will be $5 every day the farm is open. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

