Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Bed, Bath & Beyond has released an updated list of the stores it will close this year.

The document named more than 50 stores designated for closure so far this year. The list was included in the company’s news release on Thursday giving details about when its second quarter earning results will be released.

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been hurt by a slump in sales. It also faced challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of stores and supply-chain issues, the Associated Press reported.

As of May, it operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The retailer had about 32,000 employees in February.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

