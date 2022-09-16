DSHS Offers New COVID Boosters at Pop-Up Event at Lubbock Walmart

Local Listings
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event in the Walmart (11415 Quaker Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424) parking lot to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will host a COVID-19 vaccine outreach and education pop-up event in the Walmart (11415 Quaker Ave. Lubbock, TX 79424) parking lot to encourage families to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible to protect themselves and their community.

The outdoor event will feature family-friendly activities such as costumed luchadores performing educational skits, a photo selfie wall, and arcade-style basketball and spinning wheel games.

Touring Texas this month, the event series will also include an outdoor video wall playing DSHS’s public service announcements and sound bites from local pediatricians and community leaders sharing information about the vaccine and its effectiveness as the safest way to protect the entire family from COVID-19. Healthcare providers will also be onsite to answer attendees’ questions about the vaccine.

“COVID-19 vaccination provides Texans with outstanding protection from severe COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner. “As we enter the fall and winter seasons, we encourage all families to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all vaccine-preventable diseases.”

For more information, visit CovidVaccine.texas.gov

