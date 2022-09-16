Local Listings
Endzone scores for Thursday, September 15

New KCBD Endzone Monitor
New KCBD Endzone Monitor(KCBD)
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15.

San Angelo Lake View 35 - Lubbock High 21

Cotton Center 56 - Darrouzett 8

Happy 46 - Kress 0

Boys Ranch 26 - Morton 0

Jayton 40 - Petersburg 34

Springlake-Earth 46 - Amherst 16

Paducah 92 - Miami 60

Hart 62 - Rule 52

Silverton 76 - Lazbuddie 28

Dell City 1 - Dawson 0 (forfeit)

Rotan/Loop postponed

