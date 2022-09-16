Endzone scores for Thursday, September 15
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Thursday, September 15.
San Angelo Lake View 35 - Lubbock High 21
Cotton Center 56 - Darrouzett 8
Happy 46 - Kress 0
Boys Ranch 26 - Morton 0
Jayton 40 - Petersburg 34
Springlake-Earth 46 - Amherst 16
Paducah 92 - Miami 60
Hart 62 - Rule 52
Silverton 76 - Lazbuddie 28
Dell City 1 - Dawson 0 (forfeit)
Rotan/Loop postponed
