Free help if coping with a loss or counseling the bereaved

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We know from the Sleep Foundation that more than 800,000 Americans lose their spouse or partner every year and the problems that come with grief can be crippling.

If you or someone you know is suffering from grief, Dr. Alan Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock next week to provide a free 2-day seminar. He has written more than 75 books on grief and healing and owns the Center for Loss out of Denver, Colorado.

The first seminar on Wednesday evening is free and open to the public. Adults and teens are welcome from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The second session on Thursday morning is also free but geared to professionals, caregivers, and clergy from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30. a.m. Both will be hosted by Combest Funeral Home at The Venue nearby at 2202 Broadway.

Tanya Combest and David Barker joined Kristin Carol on Noon Notebook to provide more information about the upcoming seminars.

You do not need to register in advance, but that would be helpful in planning for the number who will be there.

