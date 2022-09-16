Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Free help if coping with a loss or counseling the bereaved

We know from the Sleep Foundation that more than 800,000 Americans lose their spouse or partner...
We know from the Sleep Foundation that more than 800,000 Americans lose their spouse or partner every year and the problems that come with grief can be crippling.(Combest Funeral Home)
By Karin McCay
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We know from the Sleep Foundation that more than 800,000 Americans lose their spouse or partner every year and the problems that come with grief can be crippling.

If you or someone you know is suffering from grief, Dr. Alan Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock next week to provide a free 2-day seminar. He has written more than 75 books on grief and healing and owns the Center for Loss out of Denver, Colorado.

The first seminar on Wednesday evening is free and open to the public. Adults and teens are welcome from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The second session on Thursday morning is also free but geared to professionals, caregivers, and clergy from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30. a.m. Both will be hosted by Combest Funeral Home at The Venue nearby at 2202 Broadway.

Tanya Combest and David Barker joined Kristin Carol on Noon Notebook to provide more information about the upcoming seminars.

You do not need to register in advance, but that would be helpful in planning for the number who will be there.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years
Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years
Phil Crenshaw celebrates 100 years
Beloved veteran celebrates 100 years
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCay
Healthwise with Karin McCay