Friday morning top stories: Texas doctor arrested for IV bag tampering

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One injured in five-car crash on the West Loop

A driver slammed on the brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle on the side of the road

That led to a chain reaction crash with backed up traffic

Details here: 1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

Texas doctor arrested for IV bag tampering

A Dallas anesthesiologist is facing charges after police say he injected drugs into IV bags at a surgical center

Investigators say the drugs killed another doctor and caused complications for several patients

Read more here: Doc accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death

Judge denies stay in Trump document’s case

A federal judge appointed a Special Master to oversee documents removed from former President Trump’s home

The judge also denied the Justice Department continued access to classified documents for its investigation

Read more here: Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.