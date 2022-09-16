Local Listings
Friday morning top stories: Texas doctor arrested for IV bag tampering

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

One injured in five-car crash on the West Loop

Texas doctor arrested for IV bag tampering

Judge denies stay in Trump document’s case

  • A federal judge appointed a Special Master to oversee documents removed from former President Trump’s home
  • The judge also denied the Justice Department continued access to classified documents for its investigation
  • Read more here: Phony document lands on court docket in Trump search case

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines.

