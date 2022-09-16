Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Adam, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix.

Adam loves hanging out on the couch. He is very smart, laid back and would be great for a first time dog owner. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Jelly Fish.

