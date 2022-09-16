KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Adam

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Adam, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-and-a-half-year-old lab mix.

Adam loves hanging out on the couch. He is very smart, laid back and would be great for a first time dog owner. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

