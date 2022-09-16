Local Listings
Lady Raiders announce Basketball 101 event

The event allows fans to experience a day as a Lady Raider
Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow...
Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow female fans to experience a day in the life of the Lady Raiders.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – Head coach Krista Gerlich has announced the second annual Lady Raider Basketball 101 and Then Some event.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 1, the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will allow female fans to experience a day in the life of the Lady Raiders.

The day’s events include behind-the-scenes access to a team practice, a chalk talk with coach Gerlich and members of the Lady Raider staff and a photoshoot.

The event is limited to the first 100 registrants and fans can find more information include a link to signup by clicking here. The cost of the event is $75 per registrant.

Texas Tech opens its 2022-23 season on Nov. 1 with an exhibition contest against Midwestern State.

