Late summer weather hanging on

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Above average warmth highlights the final days of summer in West Texas. The Autumnal Equinox, considered the end of summer and the beginning of fall, is Thursday.

In the viewing area a stray shower or two is possible this morning and a stray storm or two is possible this afternoon. The chance of measurable rainfall, however, is slim.

Today otherwise will be mostly sunny and breezy with a hot afternoon. Highs will be about five degrees above average for the time of year.

Beyond the slim chance of a shower early, this evening brings clearing skies. There is only a slim chance of a rain delay during Friday Night Lights.

Tonight will be mostly fair, breezy, and cool with lows mostly in the 60s.

Our weekend will be mostly fair and breezy with highs five to ten degrees above average for the final weekend of summer. Lows will range from the low 60s in the northwest to the low 70s in the eastern viewing area.

My Game Day Forecast is essentially unchanged. Near perfect weather.

Tomorrow’s game is in Raleigh NC. There will be a slight chill early in the morning, but the afternoon will be warm, sunny, and mild. Kick off is scheduled for 7 PM Eastern (6 PM Central).

Lubbock Climatology

Lubbock’s high temperature yesterday (recorded at the airport) was 86°. That’s one degree above the average for the date. Lubbock’s September 15 record high is 99° (set in 1956 and tied in 1965).

This morning’s low, reported as of this post, was 61°. The average low for September 16 is 60°. The record low for the date is 42°(1951).

The record high for today is 100° (set in 1965).

Rainfall Reports

Rainfall at the Lubbock airport late Thursday totaled 0.28″. That brings the total for the so far to 0.83″. That is 0.46″ below the average for the month-to-date. The total for the year so far is 11.67″, which is 2.32″ below the average for the year-to-date.

Rainfall totals (in inches) from in and around the KCBD viewing area from Thursday morning through Thursday night (Friday AM):

1.03 Brownfield

0.56 Anton

0.34 New Deal

0.26 Welch

0.21 Reese Center

0.18 Seagraves

0.16 Hobbs

0.11 Dimmitt

0.08 Hart

0.08 Smyer

0.06 Roaring Springs

0.07 Lubbock Southeast

0.05 Amherst

0.04 Denver City

0.05 Earth

0.04 Morton

0.01 Gail

0.01 Guthrie

0.01 Lamesa

0.01 Levelland

0.01 Muleshoe

0.01 Lubbock Northwest

0.01 Snyder

0.01 Sundown

0.01 Tatum

Source: National Weather Service Lubbock and the TTU West Texas Mesonet

