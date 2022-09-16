Lubbock business woman becomes member of National Small Business Association

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Amy Wood, Flint Avenue, Lubbock was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Wood, a recognized leader in the small business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Wood. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Wood is a marketing strategist with over 20 years of international experience in product and service marketing and strategic planning. She is the Founder and CEO of Flint Avenue, a software development and outsource marketing company located at the Innovation Hub at Texas Tech University. In the community, Amy is the founder of Lady Leaders of Lubbock and a member of the Association of Women in Communications, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Advisory Council for Frenship ISD, Texas Tech Innovation Hub Mentor Team as well as a guest lecturer at Texas Tech College of Communications.

Wood joined the NSBA Leadership Council and was invited to serve on the Technology Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, healthcare costs, and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Amy Wood as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Founded in 2015, Flint Avenue is HUB-certified woman-owned business based in Lubbock, Texas and recognized as one of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses. Flint Avenue is a trusted software development and marketing communications partner serving clients local to the South Plains and around the world.

