Lubbock Habitat for Humanity wraps up Blitz Build

The 3rd annual Blitz Build is putting its final touches on it’s new homes
Habitat for Humanity home in Blitz Build
Habitat for Humanity home in Blitz Build(KCBD)
By Shania Jackson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Blitz Build is wrapping up its project this weekend. They started on Memorial Day and the goal was to build three houses in 12 days.

Deandre Wright is a future Habitat homeowner, he has been renting a duplex for a while now.

“It means a lot. I’ve never been a homeowner,” Wright said. “So I’m looking forward to having my own home.”

Wright is ready for the freedom that comes with being a homeowner, especially because his son plays the drums.

“And he hasn’t been able to play them because the first time he pulled them out to play them, the neighbors were beating on the wall,” Wright said.

Soon, Wright and his son won’t have to worry about problems like that anymore.

“He’ll be able to play his drums, and have his own little room to play his drums, and nobody would knock on the walls. But me!” Wright said.

Now he is focusing on designing his living room and planting flowers in his front yard. Wright said he is grateful for Habitat for Humanity.

“And Atmos Energy is doing an awesome job donating us solar panels and zero net energy thing. And, of course, Habitat for Humanity,” Wright said. “They made this process very easy and exciting for me.”

Brittany Morgan is the Project Manager for Lubbock Habitat for Humanity, she said the past few days have flown by.

“They’ve been very busy, hard-working, but in the end, it has all come out and turned out great,” Morgan said. “And I’m very thankful and blessed to see where we’ve come in 12 days.”

With the help of the Blitz Home Builders organization, the project is ahead of schedule.

“We have the electricians already doing their final,” Morgan said “So we are, like, probably four or five weeks ahead of what we even started last year.”

Morgan said she always gets emotional after the builds are complete.

“It’s fun to see the community come together, and then, in the end, being able to turn these beautiful homes over to beautiful homeowners who deserve it,” Morgan said.

For more information about the Blitz Build and other upcoming builds visit Lubbock Habitat for Humanity’s website here.

