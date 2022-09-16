Man found guilty in Andre Emmett trial

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Larry Jenkins, accused of killing former Texas Tech and NBA player Andre Emmett was found guilty on Friday afternoon.

Jury deliberations continued Friday morning in the trial.

Larry Jenkins was accused of killing Emmett during a robbery attempt outside of his home in Dallas in September 2019.

During closing arguments Thursday, prosecutors said Jenkins shot Emmett as he ran away. They added that cellphone and Facebook activity placed Jenkins at the scene of the murder.

He was automatically sentenced to life in prison.

Two other men are also charged with capital murder in the case.

READ MORE: Third suspect charged in connection with murder of Andre Emmett

