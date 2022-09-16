Plainview police respond to report of firearm near high school

PLAINVIEW, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On September 16th, 2022, at 7:48 a.m., the City of Plainview Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Smythe Street for a report of a man with a gun.

A parent informed a school employee who reported to the Plainview ISD Police that a male threatened a student with a handgun. Plainview ISD Police and City of Plainview Police Officers quickly arrived on scene and subdued the person who was non-compliant.

As a pre-caution, students who were on the band practice field at the Plainview High School were instructed to move indoors as the scene was secured.

A search was conducted of two residences in the 1300 block of Smythe and the surrounding property; however, no firearm was located.

Xavier Gomez was placed under arrest for Resisting Arrest, Search, or Detention after being treated by Emergency Medical Personnel for injuries sustained while resisting police. Gomez was taken to Hale County Jail where he was booked in on the charge of Resisting Arrest, Search, or Detention.

Detectives arrived on scene and spoke to the reporting party and witnesses. After reviewing video from a nearby residence, detectives determined that the report of a suspect brandishing or pointing a handgun was false; no firearm was involved in the verbal exchange between the suspect and the reporting party. A charge of Making a False Report to Police is pending against the reporting party in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.