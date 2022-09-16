Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
Luis Jimenez is charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of theft of a firearm.
19-year-old arrested after drugs, stolen firearms seized from West Lubbock home
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers
The Lubbock Police Department Robbery Squad is seeking information regarding an aggravated...
Police seeking information after employee struck by car during aggravated robbery

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth
Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289