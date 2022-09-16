Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Reports: ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ to close on Broadway

FILE - A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic...
FILE - A poster advertising "The Phantom of the Opera," is displayed on the shuttered Majestic Theatre in New York, March 12, 2020. Broadway's longest-running show is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York, according to media outlets.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York.

The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary.

It is a costly musical to sustain, with elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra. Box office grosses have fluctuated since the show reopened after the pandemic — going as high as over $1 million a week but also dropping to around $850,000. Last week, it hit $867,997 and producers may have seen the writing on the wall.

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, “Phantom” tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lavish songs include “Masquerade,” ″Angel of Music,” ″All I Ask of You” and “The Music of the Night.”

The first production opened in London in 1986 and since then the show has been seen by more than 145 million people in 183 cities and performed in 17 languages over 70,000 performances. On Broadway alone, the musical has played more than 13,500 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre.

The closing of “Phantom” would mean the longest running show crown would go to “Chicago,” which started in 1996. “The Lion King” is next, having begun performances in 1997.

Broadway took a pounding during the pandemic, with all theaters closed for more than 18 months. Breaking even usually requires a steady stream of tourists, especially to “Phantom.”

The closure was first reported Friday by the New York Post.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers

Latest News

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says
A lawyer for Infowars said the conspiracy theorist made his controversial statements to make...
Witness questioned about Jones criticism of Sandy Hook trial
In the escalating feud over migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts opened the gates...
Military base housing Martha's Vineyard migrants