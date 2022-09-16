Summer-like weather through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A summer-like weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. That will result in afternoon temps around the 90 degree mark, along with sunny skies.

Winds for outdoor activities will be from the south with speeds of 15-25 mph both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

As for rain chances, they will be very low with just a chance of an isolated shower or storm on the South Plains. Rain chances will remain low into the middle of next week, but could increase late in the week.

Through the middle of next week it will remain sunny and hot, but on Thursday, the first day of Fall, temps should dip to the 80s and remain in the 80s into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.