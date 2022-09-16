Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Summer-like weather through the weekend

A summer-like weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. That will...
A summer-like weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. That will result in afternoon temps around the 90 degree mark, along with sunny skies.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A summer-like weather pattern will continue through the weekend and into next week. That will result in afternoon temps around the 90 degree mark, along with sunny skies.

Winds for outdoor activities will be from the south with speeds of 15-25 mph both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

As for rain chances, they will be very low with just a chance of an isolated shower or storm on the South Plains. Rain chances will remain low into the middle of next week, but could increase late in the week.

Through the middle of next week it will remain sunny and hot, but on Thursday, the first day of Fall, temps should dip to the 80s and remain in the 80s into next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers

Latest News

In the viewing area a stray storm or two is possible this afternoon. The chance of measurable...
Late summer weather hanging on
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/16/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Friday, Sept. 16
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Aug 16
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Friday, Aug 16
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 09/16/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Friday, Sept. 16