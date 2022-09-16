Local Listings
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants

Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the...
Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health.(NExT Medicine Laboratory)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the effects of fish oil and exercise on metabolic health.

According to the post on the NExT Medicine Laboratory Facebook page, the study is specifically looking for overweight adults with elevated triglycerides. Those who are interested must meet certain criteria in order to take part in the study.

The study will last 10 weeks, and aside from the compensation, participants will be able to gain useful personal health knowledge over the course of the study.

