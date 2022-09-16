Local Listings
Two seriously injured in Hereford stabbing, suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital

Hereford police investigating stabbing that left two people seriously injured.
Hereford police investigating stabbing that left two people seriously injured.(WALB)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KCBD) - One person was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Hereford Thursday. A second person was flown to an Amarillo hospital with serious injuries.

Hereford police responding to a possible stabbing in the 700 block of Ave. K where they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg. The victim was later flown to Northwest Texas Hospital.

Law enforcement determined the suspect was still inside the apartment where the stabbing took place. Investigators say a 40-year-old man had hidden in the attic and attempted to exit the roof of the apartment building. Hereford police, Deaf Smith County Sheriffs and Texas Game Wardens began searching the area calling out to the suspect.

He later surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody without further incident. He was treated for serious stabs wounds to the face and neck. He was later flown to Lubbock to be treated for his injuries.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

