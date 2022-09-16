Local Listings
WATCH LIVE: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider, 7 p.m. Friday

Watch Lubbock-Cooper host Wichita Falls Rider Friday night.
Watch Lubbock-Cooper host Wichita Falls Rider Friday night.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Watch Lubbock-Cooper vs Rider battle it out at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

The Lubbock-Cooper Pirates will take on the Wichita Falls Rider Raiders in non-district play at Pirate Stadium Friday night.

Stream provided by Lubbock-Cooper ISD Athletics. You can find their YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/LCISDAthletics

