West Texas Endurance to host memorial run for late astronaut Willie McCool

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - West Texas Endurance is pleased to host the 9th Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K at the Silent Wings Museum. A donation will be made to the Willie McCool Scholarship Fund at Coronado High School. Race information is below:

DATE: Saturday – September 17, 2022

TIME: 8:00 AM

WHERE: Silent Wings Museum

REGISTRATION: www.westtexasendurance.com

“We are delighted to have this race named after our son. Long distance running helped forge the man that Willie McCool would become. Running at Coronado High School was key to his going to the Naval Academy,” said his parents, Audrey and Barry McCool. “He met his future wife through running; running was always in his heart and an important part of his life. I hope this race will inspire others to follow their dreams and enjoy the benefits of running in their lives.”

Ainsley Nelson, a principal of West Texas Endurance, said “It is always is an honor to present the Willie McCool Memorial Half Marathon, 5K & 10K in Lubbock. It gives each of us an opportunity to remember a great man who loved running.” Nelson added, “this year, we added a free 1 mile run for the McCool Academy Running Club. We hope Willie would be proud to see the kids following in his footsteps, enjoying a run with their friends and maybe, one day, fulfilling their dreams to become an astronaut.”

We appreciate the support of the McCool family and the many volunteers, including those from Willie’s alma mater, Coronado High School. We are able to remember a true American hero and run or walk in his memory.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by West Texas Endurance.

