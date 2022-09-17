1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road.

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.

KCBD was not able to confirm if the victim had been transported to the hospital.

