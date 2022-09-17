Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound...
One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road.(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road.

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.

KCBD was not able to confirm if the victim had been transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers

Latest News

One person was injured after being hit by a vehicle at 1901 Broadway
1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock
Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
Loop 289 traffic
Traffic delays expected due to rollover on S Loop 289
Drivers in north Lubbock can expect traffic delays due to railroad crossing work starting today.
Road work on N University to cause traffic delays