1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after attempting to cross the street near 1901 Broadway and was struck by a vehicle.

Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 7:30. The driver of the vehicle remained with the victim until emergency responders arrived.

According to LPD, the victim sustained moderate injuries.

Police could not confirm that he was transported at this time.

