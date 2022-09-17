Local Listings
1 woman dead after arriving to Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound

Deadly shooting investigation.
Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One woman died early Saturday morning after arriving to Covenant Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to the hospital in a private car. Police stated they were notified of the situation around 4:15 a.m.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit has initiated an investigation.

Police were not able to provide more details on the situation.

This story is developing. Check back later for an update from KCBD.

