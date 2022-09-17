Local Listings
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16.

Abilene Cooper 33 Coronado 28

Ralls 35 Plains 14

Idalou 17 Vernon 0

Whiteface 53 Anton 6

Whitharral 59 Meadow 12

Farwell 48 Texico 0

Nazareth 40 Valley 24

Littlefield 42 Lamesa 0

Monahans 48 Snyder 21

Big Spring 20 Sweetwater 7

Frenship 21 Abilene 7

Friona 49 Dalhart 26

Sudan 36 Seagraves 20

Clarendon 55 Smyer 8

Abernathy 50 Post 8

Westbrook 58 Spur 8

Benjamin 88 Guthrie 0

Loraine 70 Ira 34

Christ the King 67 Wellman-Union 18

San Jacinto 46 Wilson 0

Brownfield 61 Dimmitt 10

Midland Greenwood 43 Shallowater 28

Estacado 39 Levelland 13

Dumas 57 Plainview 6

Olton 56 Bovina 26

Southland 59 Lorenzo 14

Wink 56 Sundown 14

Klondike 74 Sands 50

Muleshoe 37 Tulia 20

New Home 28 Floydada 14

Seminole 36 Andrews 15

Lubbock-Cooper 17 WF Rider 14

Ropes 29 Hale Center 12

Trinity Christian 42 New Deal 10

Lockney 76 Abilene TLC 13

Roosevelt 33 Slaton 22

Tahoka 52 Crosbyton 25

Follett 40 Borden County 8

O’Donnell 54 Lubbock Titans 6

Crowell 60 Motley County 36

Midland 18 Monterey 13

Hobbs 30 Rio Rancho 20

Hedley 53 Patton Springs 6

Denver City 52 Lovington 28

Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)

End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 16
