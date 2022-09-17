End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday, September 16.
Abilene Cooper 33 Coronado 28
Ralls 35 Plains 14
Idalou 17 Vernon 0
Whiteface 53 Anton 6
Whitharral 59 Meadow 12
Farwell 48 Texico 0
Nazareth 40 Valley 24
Littlefield 42 Lamesa 0
Monahans 48 Snyder 21
Big Spring 20 Sweetwater 7
Frenship 21 Abilene 7
Friona 49 Dalhart 26
Sudan 36 Seagraves 20
Clarendon 55 Smyer 8
Abernathy 50 Post 8
Westbrook 58 Spur 8
Benjamin 88 Guthrie 0
Loraine 70 Ira 34
Christ the King 67 Wellman-Union 18
San Jacinto 46 Wilson 0
Brownfield 61 Dimmitt 10
Midland Greenwood 43 Shallowater 28
Estacado 39 Levelland 13
Dumas 57 Plainview 6
Olton 56 Bovina 26
Southland 59 Lorenzo 14
Wink 56 Sundown 14
Klondike 74 Sands 50
Muleshoe 37 Tulia 20
New Home 28 Floydada 14
Seminole 36 Andrews 15
Lubbock-Cooper 17 WF Rider 14
Ropes 29 Hale Center 12
Trinity Christian 42 New Deal 10
Lockney 76 Abilene TLC 13
Roosevelt 33 Slaton 22
Tahoka 52 Crosbyton 25
Follett 40 Borden County 8
O’Donnell 54 Lubbock Titans 6
Crowell 60 Motley County 36
Midland 18 Monterey 13
Hobbs 30 Rio Rancho 20
Hedley 53 Patton Springs 6
Denver City 52 Lovington 28
Abilene Christian vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Sept. 17)
