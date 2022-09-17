Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare murder

Police shoot man believed to be connected to killing at a daycare several hours earlier.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - Police in Indianapolis shot a man Friday morning during an investigation into a daycare shooting.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. when a woman was shot multiple times while dropping off children at a daycare.

Many children witnessed the attack, as she was declared dead at the scene.

Three hours later, police received reports on the whereabouts of a vehicle that was allegedly used in the crime.

When officers arrived at that location, they discovered the suspect, 33-year-old Orlando Mitchell, holding a rifle.

It is unclear what led police to shoot Mitchell.

He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the initial incident is domestic-related.

Copyright 2022 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289
An ambulance carrying a gunshot victim was involved in a wreck at 114th & Indiana on Wednesday...
Ambulance carrying man injured in accidental shooting involved in crash at 114th and Indiana
KCBD Investigates obtains never-before-seen videos involving the Bailey County judge who is...
KCBD Investigates: Never-before-seen video of judge accused of oppression, trespass and providing alcohol to a minor
The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Dallas Hernandez, 25, of Lubbock admitted to producing and sharing child pornography involving...
Lubbock man admits to producing child pornography with 2 toddlers

Latest News

Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach
Indianapolis police shoot man allegedly connected to daycare murder
SCENE: Indianapolis police shoot man wanted in daycare shooting
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
Biden meets with families of Whelan, Griner at White House
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia
U.S. re-affirms effort to release detained Americans in Russia