Levelland announced as 2022 finalist for Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program

LEVELLAND, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program.

Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.

This year, the Texas Downtown Association’s judges panel received a record number of entries. The design categories are: Best Commercial Interior, Best Renovation/Rehabilitation/Restoration, Best New Construction and Best Public Improvement. The achievement categories are: Best Promotion Digital, and Traditional Event, Best Downtown Business, Best Downtown Partner, Best Economic Game Changer and Resiliency Award.

In the category of Best Public Improvement, the Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist, along with fellow West Texas Main Street – Plainview, and Waxahachie and Weatherford. The projects for each finalist are as follows:

Levelland – Downtown Levelland Handrail Project

Plainview – Downtown Streetscape Project Phase I

Waxahachie – South Downtown Parking Lot

Weatherford – Historic Weatherford Street Reconstruction Project

Levelland Main Street Manager, Tania Moody, was thrilled to make the cut and is excited about next steps, “I was sitting in a Main Street Workshop in Laramie, WY, on transformational strategies and my apple watch buzzed. It was an email notification from TDA that we were a finalist for a President’s Award. I was SO excited!” In her second year as Main Street Manager for Levelland, Moody is on pins and needles for November’s announcement. Meanwhile, she’ll be pounding the pavement and your inboxes and phones asking for your vote for People’s Choice. “The TDA Award is out of my hands at this point, so it’s a waiting game, but for people’s choice, my goal is to use this as an opportunity to further market the incredible things we have in downtown Levelland and at the same time try and secure the coveted People’s Choice Award for the 2022 Best Public Improvement.”

The Downtowner of the Year and recipient of the Susan H. Campbell Award for Professional Excellent, along with the winners in each category will be announced at the Award’s Gala on November 2nd. Watch for opportunities coming in October to vote for the People’s Choice Awards and our very own Levelland Main Street.

ABOUT LEVELLAND MAIN STREET

Downtown Levelland is “living the life mosaic; “making genuine connections through various mediums that bring people together to create something beautiful. Our vision is that the Levelland Main Street District will be a vibrant destination with treasured businesses that provide friendly shopping opportunities, unique entertainment venues, and quality culinary experiences in a revitalized historic district. Our mission is to revitalize and preserve the Levelland Main Street District by attracting visitors and businesses, creating quality of life events and promoting our historic integrity through the utilization of the four-point approach (design, economic vitality, organization, and promotion.) For more information, visit www.downtownlevelland.com.

