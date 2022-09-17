Lubbock hosts specialized training for Police Chiefs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police Chiefs throughout Texas attended ALERRT training in Lubbock. The training began on Monday at the Overton Hotel and ended today.

ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. It was created in 2002 in order to train law enforcement on how to handle active shooter situations. ALERRT partnered with the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) and the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) to develop mandatory training for police chiefs across the state.

TPCA president Jimmy Perdue said, “It was important to put together a class for chiefs to understand the principles, tactics, and philosophies that go into ALERRT training. That way, they have a baseline reference when it comes to department training or emergencies.”

According to a release from the TPCA, “The Texas Police Chiefs Association strives to examine ways to encourage continual professional development for Chiefs of Police and senior police management throughout the state. What happened in Uvalde is a failure of our profession, and the TPCA remains dedicated to providing resources for the continual growth and development of leaders in law enforcement. We are thankful for the partnership from both ALERRT and LEMIT. We tasked them with an enormous mission, and they delivered an excellent course for executive-level leaders,” shares Perdue.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Texas Police Chiefs Association.