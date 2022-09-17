Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s boat capsized in an Orlando lake.
By WESH Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WESH) - The body of a Florida middle school student who went missing after a boat capsized on an Orlando lake has been found.

Fire officials said the student was a part of a rowing team of five practicing on Thursday night when their boat capsized in a lightning storm.

Three of the students made it out safely and one was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The missing student’s body was found around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the rowing team members.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Plainview Police Badge
Man arrested after reports of firearm near Plainview High School; false threat charge pending
Andre Emmett, killed in Dallas shooting on 9/23/2019.
Man found guilty in Andre Emmett trial
Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the...
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

Latest News

Texas Tech cross country men's team
Red Raider cross country teams place in top 5
Tropical Storm Fiona approaches the Caribbean in the still image from the National Oceanic and...
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
Deadly shooting investigation.
1 woman dead after arriving to Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound