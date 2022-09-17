Red Raider cross country teams place in top 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Tech cross country team placed both the men’s and women’s teams in the top 5 of the TTU Open Saturday morning. The men finished third, paced by Edward Rush as the women placed fourth, led by Halena Rahmaan.

Rush finished fourth overall with an 8k time of 24:51.87 as Matthew Maki (25:30.67) and Isaac Hernandez (25:31.90) rounded out the top 15 finishing 13thand 14th, respectively. Trey Leathers (26:02.92) and Demitrius Guererro (26:03.11) capped off the scoring placing back-to-back at 25th and 26th .

Rahmaan placed 13th overall, registering a time of 22:46.20. Meanwhile, two more Red Raiders found themselves in the top 16 in Hannah Spears (22:52.40) and Taylor Limbaugh (22:58.00). Spears placed 15th, while Limbaugh was right behind her in 16th. Limbaugh’s personal best in the 6k coming in was 25:21.20. Adele Clarke (23:14.80) crossed the end line 22nd, with Cassandra O’Pry (23:41.40) capping off the scoring in 26th.

Up Next

Texas Tech will travel to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30.

