Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Red Raider cross country teams place in top 5

The Red Raiders are back in action on Sept. 30 at the Joe Piane Invite
Texas Tech cross country men's team
Texas Tech cross country men's team(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEW RELEASE) - The Texas Tech cross country team placed both the men’s and women’s teams in the top 5 of the TTU Open Saturday morning. The men finished third, paced by Edward Rush as the women placed fourth, led by Halena Rahmaan.

Rush finished fourth overall with an 8k time of 24:51.87 as Matthew Maki (25:30.67) and Isaac Hernandez (25:31.90) rounded out the top 15 finishing 13thand 14th, respectively. Trey Leathers (26:02.92) and Demitrius Guererro (26:03.11) capped off the scoring placing back-to-back at 25th and 26th .

Rahmaan placed 13th overall, registering a time of 22:46.20. Meanwhile, two more Red Raiders found themselves in the top 16 in Hannah Spears (22:52.40) and Taylor Limbaugh (22:58.00). Spears placed 15th, while Limbaugh was right behind her in 16th. Limbaugh’s personal best in the 6k coming in was 25:21.20. Adele Clarke (23:14.80) crossed the end line 22nd, with Cassandra O’Pry (23:41.40) capping off the scoring in 26th.

Up Next

Texas Tech will travel to South Bend, Ind., for the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.

Most Read

The At'l Do Farms Corn Maize is using a multi-species cover crop this season.
At’l Do Farms Corn Maize using a different crop this season because of drought
Plainview Police Badge
Man arrested after reports of firearm near Plainview High School; false threat charge pending
Andre Emmett, killed in Dallas shooting on 9/23/2019.
Man found guilty in Andre Emmett trial
Texas Tech is looking to the Lubbock community for research participants in order to study the...
Texas Tech paying $300 to research participants
Lubbock PD has confirmed that one person received minor injuries in the six-vehicle crash that...
1 injured in 5 vehicle crash on W Loop 289

Latest News

New KCBD Endzone Monitor
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
Texas Tech soccer team
Teeter, Williams power Texas Tech past Fresno State
Wichita Falls Rider is taking on Lubbock-Cooper. Watch the game on the KCBD Connected TV App.
Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 16
End Zone Highlights for Friday, Sept. 16