Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,

One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital.

The woman was taken to Covenant Medical Center via private car

Police were notified of the situation around 4:15 a.m.

More here: 1 woman dead after arriving to Lubbock hospital with gunshot wound

One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash occurred around 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 16 in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road

One person was left with moderate injuries

Read more here: 1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock

The person was attempting to cross the street at 1901 Broadway and was hit by a vehicle

The person sustained moderate injuries

Details here: 1 person injured after being struck by vehicle in downtown Lubbock

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.