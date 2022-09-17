2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 579 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church.

The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.

“Sometimes it’s hard to picture what Lubbock County and the South Plains was like 100, 100 plus years ago, that there were thriving little communities every 10 miles,” chair of the Lubbock County Historical Commission, Sandy Fortenberry, said.

On Saturday, the Lubbock County Historical Commission dedicated one marker to the county line community, which started with a school.

“The first farmers moved here in about 1901, something like that,” Fortenberry said. “The three major farmers had about 12 children amongst them, so they put up a framed school.”

By 1925, the community built a brick school. At its peak, the school had 200 students in about six classrooms. It also had sports teams, an auditorium, and an orchestra. As the school grew, so did the community.

“They had stores, cafes, gins, unfortunately like many small communities, it’s in decline,” Fortenberry said.

The school isn’t standing today, but the marker sits right where the front door was.

What is just a sign many people drive by on the highway is a piece of someone else’s life.

“Back in high school, I actually started one of my first companies doing junkyard and oil field recovery, so I actually worked up here at the Apache Corporation,” County Commissioner for Precinct 4, Chad Seay, said. “So, I’ve actually visited some of these stores when they were open, would have lunch there.”

The County Line Cemetery received the second historical marker on Saturday.

The Lubbock County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to the County Line Cemetery. (KCBD)

“It was, it is, the third oldest in Lubbock County, started about 1904,” Fortenberry said.

The earliest documented burial in the cemetery is the grandson of J.G. Hardy who died at 5 months old, buried on Oct. 17, 1904.

