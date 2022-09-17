Local Listings
Warmth continues for last official weekend of summer

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, heat, and dry conditions for your Sunday with very little change through the workweek.

Tomorrow's highs
Tomorrow's highs(KCBD)

Quiet and clear conditions will continue for your Saturday evening and overnight. Winds will die down a bit with a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. Skies will remain clear with overnight lows in the 60s to lower 70s across the South Plains.

Hot again for Sunday with highs in the 90s for most. Sunny, clear skies with few afternoon clouds. Winds will be breezy again from the south/southwest around 10-15 mph with no rain chance for us.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

We will see very little change in our day to day forecast for the next week or so. Rain chances remain virtually none, a slight increase by the end of the week. Highs will remain above average in the lower 90s with warm overnight temps in the mid-60s.

