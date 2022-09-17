Local Listings
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay

By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper won a hard-fought battle Friday over a familiar foe, Wichita Falls Rider.

KCBD has End Zone special coverage with a rebroadcast of the exciting game from Pirate Stadium starting at Noon Saturday on KMYL My Lubbock TV.

My Lubbock TV is antenna channel 14.1, Optimum (formerly Suddenlink) 6, UVerse 1014 and Dish 14.

Stay with KCBD’s Pete Christy for complete End Zone coverage throughout the season.

