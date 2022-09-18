Calm weather patterns ahead with little rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It seems like we’re right back in the middle of summer with how little the weather in the next week will change.

7-Day Forecast KCBD 9.18.22 (KCBD)

A very calm weather pattern is taking hold and it doesn’t look to change much until maybe the tail end of next weekend.

Winds above us are generally going to move from west to east. We call this zonal flow and it usually leads to this benign weather pattern. At the surface, winds will mostly be out of the south. Now, the kicker here is that winds during the afternoon hours will generally trend a bit more southwest. That means that temperatures off the caprock could warm up a bit. Mid to upper 90s. On the caprock, we’ll hang around that 90-degree mark.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 84. So, while we’ll be quite a bit above average, I struggle to call it hot since we’re all still used to this kind of weather. If we hang onto this pattern for a few weeks, then you might hear me call it unseasonable.

Now at night is where things are a little different. The surface winds want to shift a bit more out of the southeast after the sun goes down. That will bring a little more humidity our way. That will keep overnight lows up and might make the start of your days feel a bit more humid before the southwest wind takes hold and brings us dry air.

Overall, hardly any chance of rain over the next 7 days. It’s not zero, particularly late in the week, but it’s close.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.