CASA of the South Plains in need of volunteers, advocates for kids in foster care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Last year there were more than 1,250 children in foster care among Lubbock, Hale, Hockley, Yoakum, Terry and Cochran counties. CASA of the South Plains serves those six counties.

“Currently we’re serving about 40% of the children in the foster care system, and our goal is 100% of the children,” recruitment director for CASA, Tabitha Rendon, said.

CASA is in need of volunteers to be a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

“They would walk alongside a child that is in the foster care system, and learn all about them and advocate in court for their best interest,” Rendon said.

Volunteers spend up to 18 months paired with a child, learning about their life and advocating for their best interests in court.

“So, these children are vulnerable children, they are the most vulnerable in our community,” Rendon said. “They have been removed from their home due to abuse or neglect so, all of their normalcy is gone for the moment.”

It may seem overwhelming, but Rendon says she understands that life happens. That’s why volunteers have help during the process.

“I know many people work, go to school, have families, all of the things and they’re like, ‘I don’t know if I have the time. I would love to do this but do I have the time,’” Rendon said. “I want to say that they have a paid staff member who is beside them at all times of this journey and so they are never expected to do everything on their own or to be alone.”

Rendon says what volunteers do with CASA, doesn’t just change lives.

“One of the biggest pieces of feedback we get is how rewarding they, they feel,” Rendon said. “How much they feel purpose, self-fulfillment, all those things, and being able to help a child navigate this trying 12-18 months of their life.”

Rendon says the foster kids feel very close to their paired volunteer. They show the kid hope for their future.

The last day for volunteers to sign up this year is Oct. 11. That’s when the training starts for the next group of advocates. To sign up click here. You can sign up for a CASA 101 session, which is a one hour no obligation informational session hosted about once a week. If you can’t make one of those, employees will work with you to get you signed up.

