End Zone Team of Week: Lubbock Cooper Pirates

The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big 17-14 victory over #2 Wichita Falls Rider Friday Night.(KCBD Video)
By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Cooper Pirates are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big 17-14 victory over #2 Wichita Falls Rider Friday Night.

The Pirates move to 3-1 as they enter their bye week before starting District.

I visited with the Pirates In Woodrow to talk to Head Coach Chip Darden and the team about this huge victory.

Congrats to the Lubbock Cooper Pirates on being the End Zone Team of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

