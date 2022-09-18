Local Listings
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County Sheriff's Office they had not heard from him in several days.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Provided by Hockley County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement.

While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in the Lubbock area. Lubbock agencies were notified and requested to assist in locating Mr. Dorman. After no success in locating him and multiple attempts by deputies to make contact, Mr. Dorman has been entered as a missing person.

Mr. Dorman is described as a White male, 68 years of age, with gray hair. He is approximately 5′5 in height and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He is known to drive a green Chevrolet pickup truck, 1997 year model, and is believed to be in the Lubbock area.

Anyone with information about a possible location is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 806.894.3126, or Levelland Police Communications at 806.894.6164. Our goal is to get Mr. Dorman in contact with his family members that are concerned about him.

