Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University

34th and University Crash on Sept. 18
34th and University Crash on Sept. 18(KCBD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue.

Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection.

The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off.

Two people were left with minor injuries.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area until the crash can be cleared.

