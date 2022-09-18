Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico

On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days.(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico.

Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release.

Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family members told authorities they had not been in contact with him in several days. After checking his home and property, his family called the police.

During the investigation, deputies were told Dorman could possibly be in the Lubbock area. Lubbock authorities were notified and helped locate Dorman, according to a release.

Dorman was described as:

  • White male
  • 68 years of age
  • Gray hair
  • Approximately 5′5″ in height
  • 135 pounds
  • Drives a green 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck

Dorman was located in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, on the morning of Sept. 18. Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the situation:

“We are able to confirm this morning that Mr. Dorman has been located in Roosevelt County, NM. Local law enforcement confirmed with our agency and his family has been notified. Thank you to all of the amazing folks that called in tips and provided information about possible locations.”

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
New KCBD Endzone Monitor
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
Red Raiders battle NC State on Saturday night.
Red Raiders fall to No. 16 North Carolina State

Latest News

On Daybreak Today
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
Deadly shooting investigation.
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s...
Levelland announced as 2022 finalist for Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program
The Lubbock County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to the county line...
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community