Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico.

Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release.

Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family members told authorities they had not been in contact with him in several days. After checking his home and property, his family called the police.

During the investigation, deputies were told Dorman could possibly be in the Lubbock area. Lubbock authorities were notified and helped locate Dorman, according to a release.

Dorman was described as:

White male

68 years of age

Gray hair

Approximately 5′5″ in height

135 pounds

Drives a green 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck

Dorman was located in Roosevelt County, New Mexico, on the morning of Sept. 18. Hockley County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the situation:

“We are able to confirm this morning that Mr. Dorman has been located in Roosevelt County, NM. Local law enforcement confirmed with our agency and his family has been notified. Thank you to all of the amazing folks that called in tips and provided information about possible locations.”

