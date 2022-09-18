Local Listings
Red Raiders fall to No. 16 North Carolina State

By Pete Christy
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, NC (KCBD) - Playing their first road game of the season, the Red Raiders lost in Raleigh to No. 16 North Carolina State 27-14 Saturday night.

Texas Tech has never won in Raleigh.

North Carolina State opened up a 20-0 lead in the second quarter when Donovan Smith’s pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.

Tech had four turnovers in the game.

Texas Tech finally scored when Smith connected with Myles Price for a 24-yard strike with 50 seconds left in the first half.

The Wolfpack scored a touchdown early in the 4th to go up 27-7.

Donovan Smith’s touchdown run cut it to 27-14.

Tech rushed for 54 yards on 26 attempts.

Smith finished 21 for 36 for 214 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

It’s the first loss for Joey McGuire as the Red Raiders Head Coach.

2-1 Texas Tech opens Big 12 play next Saturday, hosting Texas at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 24 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

