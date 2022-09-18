Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

On Daybreak Today
On Daybreak Today
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning.

Texas Tech falls to North Carolina State on Saturday night.

Hockley County Sheriff’s Officer looking for missing person.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
New KCBD Endzone Monitor
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16
Red Raiders battle NC State on Saturday night.
Red Raiders fall to No. 16 North Carolina State
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation.
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s...
Levelland announced as 2022 finalist for Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program
The Lubbock County Historical Commission dedicated a historical marker to the county line...
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community