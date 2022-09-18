Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,

One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning.

Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m.

She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in connection to her murder.

The story continues:

Texas Tech falls to North Carolina State on Saturday night.

Texas Tech lost their first away game 27-14 to No. 16 NC State.

Texas Tech will have their first Big 12 game next week.

Miss the game? Catch up here:

Hockley County Sheriff’s Officer looking for missing person.

Family of Blue Wade Dorman reported him missing on Saturday.

Law enforcement says he could possibly be in the Lubbock area.

Find Blue's description and picture here:

