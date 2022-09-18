Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez

Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KCBD) - Texas Tech football player Bryce Ramirez will remain in Raleigh, North Carolina, until he can safely travel back to Texas, according to an update from Texas Tech Athletics.

The junior linebacker suffered a serious fracture in his left leg during the first half of the Texas Tech v. North Carolina State game on Saturday.

He was injured when other Red Raiders tackled the ball-carrier, Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, according to an AP report posted by Texas Tech Athletics. The pile of players rolled onto Ramirez’s leg, causing it to “twist abnormally” below the knee.

Ramirez was carted off the field and taken to a nearby trauma center.

The update stated Texas Tech sports medicine staff will stay with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center for the foreseeable future.

Ramirez addressed Red Raider fans in a Tweet:

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly shooting investigation.
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
On Daybreak Today
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
Red Raiders battle NC State on Saturday night.
Red Raiders fall to No. 16 North Carolina State
New KCBD Endzone Monitor
End Zone Scores for Friday, Sept. 16

Latest News

Texas Tech Volleyball
Graystone earns 100th career win at Texas Tech
Red Raiders battle NC State on Saturday night.
Red Raiders fall to No. 16 North Carolina State
High School Football
WATCH: Lubbock-Cooper vs. Wichita Falls Rider replay
Texas Tech cross country men's team
Red Raider cross country teams place in top 5