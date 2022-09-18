Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KCBD) - Texas Tech football player Bryce Ramirez will remain in Raleigh, North Carolina, until he can safely travel back to Texas, according to an update from Texas Tech Athletics.

The junior linebacker suffered a serious fracture in his left leg during the first half of the Texas Tech v. North Carolina State game on Saturday.

He was injured when other Red Raiders tackled the ball-carrier, Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, according to an AP report posted by Texas Tech Athletics. The pile of players rolled onto Ramirez’s leg, causing it to “twist abnormally” below the knee.

Ramirez was carted off the field and taken to a nearby trauma center.

The update stated Texas Tech sports medicine staff will stay with Ramirez at Wake Medical Center for the foreseeable future.

Ramirez addressed Red Raider fans in a Tweet:

I appreciate all you guys for all the prayers, love, and support!!! I love you Red Raider Nation!!! ❤️🖤 — Bryce 🌵 (@bryceramirez_) September 18, 2022

