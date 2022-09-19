39th Annual Children’s Miracle Network telethon starts Wednesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wednesday, September 21 is the 39th Annual Children’s Miracle Network City Bank Celebration Broadcast all day on KCBD NewsChannel 11. As the only CMN Hospital in the region, the Celebration highlights our CMN partnership, as well as continuing to raise money to provide the best care possible for the children in our region at UMC Children’s Hospital.

The event will highlight our miracle children and their families as well as their doctors and UMC Children’s Hospital staff. We also recognize national and local sponsors as well as individuals and organizations that have raised funds and supported CMN during the year.

Please call 806-747-KIDS (5437). Any donation makes a difference. You can also become a Miracle Maker by pledging $20 a month for a year.

UMC Children’s Hospital wants to thank the supporters and sponsors that help make this event happen! Your donation matters!

UMC Children’s Hospital has served the children of our region since 1978 and was the first pediatric hospital in the region

Along with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, UMC Children’s Hospital has led the way in providing advanced care from research-based experts

UMC is the only hospital in the region verified as both a Level 1 Trauma Center and Pediatric Level 2 Trauma Center

Level 4 NICU – the highest available

Certified Baby-Friendly by Baby Friendly USA, Inc

UMC houses the Timothy J. Harnar Regional Burn Center – the region’s only pediatric burn center within 400 miles

UMC Children’s Hospital is home to the first and only facility dog at any Children’s Hospital in West Texas

UMC Children’s Emergency Center provides more resuscitation and trauma rooms for children than any other in West Texas

Children’s Behavioral Health Clinic, sponsored by UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech University, supports recovery from both general mental health concerns and traumatic events

UMC’s mission is one of service – UMC loves kids and supporting families because Our Passion is You!

