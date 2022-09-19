6,263 without power after crane hits transmission line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel is working to clear a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repair the transmission line to restore power to hundreds of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas may also be affected.

The crane contacted the transmission line around 2 p.m. The South Plains Electric Coop outage map reports 6,263 members without power.

SPEC officials report once Xcel clears the crane from the line, the line will be repaired and the power will be restored.

When the crane hit the line, Xcel dropped transmission to the SPEC substations.

To verify if you are part of the large outage, make sure to report it by calling 806-741-0111 or by using the SPEC App.

