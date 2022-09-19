Local Listings
Lower temperatures are heading our way

By John Robison
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our summer-like weather continues over the South Plains with highs ranging from 88 to 95 degrees.

There will be a slight drop in those afternoon temps but not until Thursday and Friday. A cold front with northeast winds should return to the region early Thursday morning. It will be a slight cooldown that will only last through Friday. Warmer temps will return on Saturday but take another dip on Sunday.

A stronger cold front will impact the region on Sunday into Monday. That cold front will bring gusty northerly winds, a chance for some rain, and much cooler temperatures for all of the region. The timing of the front isn’t clear just yet but could be moving across the area Sunday afternoon. As of today, the front will keep temperatures in the 80s Sunday and bring afternoon highs to the 70s on Monday. There’s a slim chance for some showers and storms along and behind that front Sunday into Monday.

Until then, it will be mostly sunny and warm afternoons with mild overnight lows and will remain dry.

