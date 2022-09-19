Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Rose a sleep medicine specialist is offering a new treatment for patients who struggle with sleep apnea. The new device has no hoses, or mask but is an implanted device comparable to a pacemaker.

”Upwards of 35 percent of people who are on CPAP don’t tolerate it and there are a lot of people out there who have just given up and they have quit and I think that maybe we have something they should try,” said Rose.

More than 30 million Americans have sleep apnea, many people go undiagnosed and those who are diagnosed are given the most common form of treatment, a CPAP machine. Many sleep apnea patients struggle to sleep with a mask over their mouth and nose but Dr. Rose says there is a new treatment.

“It is implanted right under the skin kinda like a pacemaker is and it stimulates a nerve in the neck so that when you go to bed you turn the device on and it opens the airway so that you don’t have sleep apnea,” Rose said.

This device is for adult patients, and Rose says it is for those patients who simply can not tolerate a CPAP machine.

Dr. Rose says, “The definition of intolerance like I said hasn’t been defined, I have had some patients who just don’t like it. They use their CPAP every day, it works for them everything is fine they will continue if they have to continue but they want another option.”

The new device is called ‘Inspire’, the procedure for the device is an outpatient procedure. Rose says the recovery time for patients is only a couple of weeks.

Dr. Rose says, “It’s a small incision about two and a half inches in the right side of the upper chest that’s where they put the device in, they have a small incision in the neck where they take the wire and put it on to what we call the hypoglossal nerve.”

Rose says that the device is painless when turned on and off and patients are seeing better sleep and fewer sleep apnea symptoms.

