Monday morning top stories: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

On Daybreak Today
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday morning top stories:

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway

Hurricane Fiona causes flooding in Puerto Rico

  • The National Hurricane Center says Puerto Rico is seeing ‘catastrophic’ flooding in the wake of Hurricane Fiona
  • Power has been out on the entire island and parts of Puerto Rico could see up to 30 inches of rain
  • Read more here: Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Man arrested in Saturday morning shooting

Police say Lee McKine Jr. shot Alexandra Garcia after getting into a fight with her and three others

Garcia died at the hospital

Details here: 1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting

