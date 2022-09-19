LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday morning top stories:

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is underway

She made her final journey out of Windsor Castle and to the Westminster Abbey

She will be laid to rest with her last husband Prince Philip

LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world

Hurricane Fiona causes flooding in Puerto Rico

The National Hurricane Center says Puerto Rico is seeing ‘catastrophic’ flooding in the wake of Hurricane Fiona

Power has been out on the entire island and parts of Puerto Rico could see up to 30 inches of rain

Read more here: Fiona nears Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico

Man arrested in Saturday morning shooting

Police say Lee McKine Jr. shot Alexandra Garcia after getting into a fight with her and three others

Garcia died at the hospital

Details here: 1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting

