Muleshoe man dies in Sunday evening rollover

A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAMB CO., Texas (KCBD) - A Muleshoe man died after another vehicle crashed into his, causing a rollover.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, 44-year-old Apolinario Raymundo was driving west on US 70 about seven miles east of Muleshoe, according to a DPS report. Raymundo had two 19-year-old passengers in his car, Domingo Ramos and Joslyn Naomi Rodriguez. A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 28-year-old Joshua Mendoza, was traveling east and suddenly crossed into oncoming traffic.

The truck crashed into Raymundo’s Honda Civic, causing Raymundo’s vehicle to roll, according to the report. The vehicle came to a stop on its top in a nearby barrow ditch. Raymundo died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. The two passengers in his car were taken to the Muleshoe Area Hospital.

Mendoza was not injured in the crash.

Raymundo’s two passengers were wearing seatbelts, however, Raymundo was not, according to the report. .

