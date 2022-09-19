Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

NASA shares first images of bright Mars taken by Webb Telescope

NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA released new images of Mars taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Mars JWST/GTO team via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The red planet has caught the eye of NASA’s newest space telescope.

NASA released the images of Mars, one of the brightest objects in Earth’s night sky, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.

They are the telescope’s first images of the fourth planet from the sun.

Scientists say they reveal a unique perspective on the planet along with new data collected by orbiters, rovers and other telescopes.

The new images depict Mars’ eastern hemisphere and showcase various Martian features, like its dark volcanic rocks and two of its bigger impact craters.

NASA believes Webb is in the perfect position to capture even more about Mars, including the planet’s seasonal changes, dust storms and weather.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryce Ramirez, Texas Tech
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Lee McKine Jr., 31
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
On Saturday afternoon, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Hockley County...
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
The decision was made as a response to the high number of injuries the team has experienced so...
Varsity high school football team cancels remainder of the season
34th and University Crash on Sept. 18
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University

Latest News

Crane hits transmission line North I-27 and Loop 289
6,263 without power after crane hits transmission line
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
People gather outside after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake was felt in Mexico City, Monday, Sept....
Strong earthquake shakes Mexico’s Pacific coast; 1 killed
Dr. Rose demonstrating the sleep apnea device
Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker