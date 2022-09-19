Summer weather as summer ends

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More warm to hot afternoons are on tap for the South Plains area. There are, however, two cold fronts in our 7 Day Forecast.

The final three afternoons of summer feature sunshine and above average temperatures. The Fall (aka the Autumnal or September) Equinox is Thursday. It marks the official end of summer and the beginning of fall.

The first three afternoons of fall feature sunshine and above average temperatures. Even with the arrival of the first of two cold fronts on the Equinox.

More warm to hot afternoons for the South Plains area. There are, however, two cold fronts in our 7 Day Forecast. (KCBD First Alert)

There will be a slight drop in high temperatures Thursday, but I expect highs still around three to five degrees above average for the date. I do not expect any rain with this first front.

High temperatures will climb Friday and Saturday. Highs Saturday likely will be about ten degrees above average, with most of the area hitting the 90s.

The second of the two cold fronts is anticipated Saturday night or early Sunday. It will bring wind, a notable drop in temperatures, and it may bring some light rain to the area.

Highs Sunday will range from the upper 70s in the northwest to the upper-80s in the southeast. Highs Monday will be a little cooler.

Following the front our mornings, too, will cooler. Actually, they will be chilly. Lows generally will be in the 50s.

Equinox Sun Glare

For approximately two weeks before and after an equinox the sun rises nearly due east and sets nearly due west. This creates a potential blinding glare for drivers heading east in the morning and those heading west in the evening.

The Fall Equinox this year is September 22. It is also known as the September Equinox and the Autumnal Equinox.

You can minimize the glare with a clean windshield inside and out. Have polarizing sunglasses handy. And adjust your drive time slightly to avoid the worst of the glare.

